Russia starts development of Borei-B nuclear-powered submarines

Military & Defense
November 07, 15:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Navy currently has three Borei-class nuclear-powered submarines at its disposal

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia has started building Borei-B class strategic nuclear-powered submarines, chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Valery Gerasimov said.

"Work to create the advanced Borei-B nuclear-powered missile underwater cruiser has started," he said at a Defense Ministry Board meeting.

Project 885 Yasen-class fourth-generation nuclear submarine

The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine

He reiterated that the country’s strategic nuclear forces already started receiving Borei-class boomers.

"It made it possible to increase the share of modern strategic submarines to 82%," the general specified.

In five years, 102 ballistic missiles were bought for these subs, Gerasimov specified.

"Battle capabilities of the group of strategic nuclear-powered submarines increased by 25%, and the stealth and sustainability of the nuclear strategic forces also increased," the chief of the General Staff noted.

Gerasimov also reiterated that five Borei-A class nuclear subs are being built now. The last ship in this series - the Knyaz Pozharsky (Prince Pozharsky) - was laid down in December last year.

Borei class subs 

The Russian Navy currently has three Borei-class (Project 955) nuclear-powered submarines: the Yury Dolgoruky, the Alexander Nevsky and the Vladimir Monomakh.

Such submarines are capable of carrying up to 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Earlier, Director General of the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering Igor Vilnit told TASS that the project will continue developing after a series of advanced Borei-A submarines.

Реклама