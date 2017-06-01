Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet

On June 1, 1933, Northern Flotilla was formed in Russia. Modern Russia's Northern fleet is responsible for the defense of northwestern part of the country and has access to the Arctic and Atlantic oceans from bases on the Barents and Norwegian seas. The fleet's headquarters is located at the main base at Severomorsk. Russia's Northern fleet includes 38 surface ships and 41 submarines. Pyotr Velikiy heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser is the flagship of Russia's Northern Fleet.

