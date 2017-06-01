Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet

Military & Defense
June 01, 16:21 UTC+3

Russia's Northern fleet includes 38 surface ships and 41 submarines

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_948881.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_948881.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_948881.stepNow *12 +1}} - 16 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_948881.sliderLength-1}}
Missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov
Missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov
Missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Kamov Ka 52 helicopter over Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier
Kamov Ka 52 helicopter over Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier
Kamov Ka 52 helicopter over Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Nuclear powered missile cruiser Pyotr Velikiy
Nuclear powered missile cruiser Pyotr Velikiy
Nuclear powered missile cruiser Pyotr Velikiy
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Borei class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Yuri Dolgoruky
Borei class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Yuri Dolgoruky
Borei class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Yuri Dolgoruky
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Project 949A Antey nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Orel
Project 949A Antey nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Orel
Project 949A Antey nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Orel
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Severodvinsk nuclear submarine
Severodvinsk nuclear submarine
Severodvinsk nuclear submarine
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Anti-submarine ship Severomorsk
Anti-submarine ship Severomorsk
Anti-submarine ship Severomorsk
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Novomoskovsk nuclear-powered submarine
Novomoskovsk nuclear-powered submarine
Novomoskovsk nuclear-powered submarine
© Semyon Maisterman/TASS
Udaloy сlass anti-submarine destroyers Admiral Chabanenko and Admiral Levchenko
Udaloy сlass anti-submarine destroyers Admiral Chabanenko and Admiral Levchenko
Udaloy сlass anti-submarine destroyers Admiral Chabanenko and Admiral Levchenko
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Kamov Ka-52 helicopter landing on a helipad aboard the Vice Admiral Kulakov destroyer
Kamov Ka-52 helicopter landing on a helipad aboard the Vice Admiral Kulakov destroyer
Kamov Ka-52 helicopter landing on a helipad aboard the Vice Admiral Kulakov destroyer
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Akula class nuclear ballistic missile submarine Dmitriy Donskoi
Akula class nuclear ballistic missile submarine Dmitriy Donskoi
Akula class nuclear ballistic missile submarine Dmitriy Donskoi
© Maxim Vorkunov/TASS
Admiral Levchenko large antisubmarine ship
Admiral Levchenko large antisubmarine ship
Admiral Levchenko large antisubmarine ship
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Daniil Moskovsky nuclear-powered submarine
Daniil Moskovsky nuclear-powered submarine
Daniil Moskovsky nuclear-powered submarine
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Snezhnogorsk small anti-submarine ship
Snezhnogorsk small anti-submarine ship
Snezhnogorsk small anti-submarine ship
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Admiral Ushakov destroyer and the ambulance boat Svir
Admiral Ushakov destroyer and the ambulance boat Svir
Admiral Ushakov destroyer and the ambulance boat Svir
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
K-18 Karelia nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine
K-18 Karelia nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine
K-18 Karelia nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Editors choice
People injured in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul
Kabul terror attack aftermath May 31, 15:05
Performers adjust their costumes backstage before the opening ceremony of the Dragon Boat festival at the Olympic Water Park in Beijing, May 30
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures May 30, 18:39
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow May 29, 16:59
Tigr multipurpose, all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles May 29, 16:36
Ivanka Trump, US first lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis, Vatican, May 24
This week in photos: Trump with Pope, St Nicholas relics in Moscow and Zuckerberg's degree May 26, 17:45
Hotel Ukraina and Novoarbatsky Bridge in Moscow, 1963
Hotel Ukraina: a Soviet-era treasure in the heart of Moscow May 25, 15:39
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_948881'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_948881'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Kamov Ka 52 helicopter over Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Nuclear powered missile cruiser Pyotr Velikiy
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Borei class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Yuri Dolgoruky
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Project 949A Antey nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Orel
© Andrei Luzik/Russian Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS
Severodvinsk nuclear submarine
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Anti-submarine ship Severomorsk
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Novomoskovsk nuclear-powered submarine
© Semyon Maisterman/TASS
Udaloy сlass anti-submarine destroyers Admiral Chabanenko and Admiral Levchenko
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Kamov Ka-52 helicopter landing on a helipad aboard the Vice Admiral Kulakov destroyer
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Akula class nuclear ballistic missile submarine Dmitriy Donskoi
© Maxim Vorkunov/TASS
Admiral Levchenko large antisubmarine ship
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Daniil Moskovsky nuclear-powered submarine
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Snezhnogorsk small anti-submarine ship
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Admiral Ushakov destroyer and the ambulance boat Svir
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
K-18 Karelia nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS

Gallery
12 photo

Russia's Baltic fleet in photos

On June 1, 1933, Northern Flotilla was formed in Russia. Modern Russia's Northern fleet is responsible for the defense of northwestern part of the country and has access to the Arctic and Atlantic oceans from bases on the Barents and Norwegian seas. The fleet's headquarters is located at the main base at Severomorsk. Russia's Northern fleet includes 38 surface ships and 41 submarines. Pyotr Velikiy heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser is the flagship of Russia's Northern Fleet.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
2
Putin says Russia has to respond to other countries’ military potential buildup
3
New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market
4
Moscow may demand US compensation for confiscating Russian diplomatic compounds
5
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
6
Russian Olympic chief says suspension of athletes may cause rift in Olympic movement
7
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
TOP STORIES
Реклама