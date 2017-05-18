Russia's Baltic fleet in photos

Russia's Baltic fleet was stablished on May 18, 1703. Baltic fleet is the oldest Russian Navy formation. The Imperial Russian Baltic Fleet was created during the Great Northern War at the initiative of Czar Peter the Great, who ordered the first ships for the Baltic Fleet to be constructed in 1702 and 1703. The fleet is based in Baltiysk and Kronshtadt, with its headquarters in the city of Kaliningrad. The fleet includes two submarines and 56 surface ships. See the best ships of Russia's Baltic fleet

Show more