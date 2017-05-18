Back to Main page
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos

Military & Defense
May 18, 18:38 UTC+3

Russia's Baltic Fleet celebrates its 314th birthday on May 18

Nastoichivy Destroyer of Project 956 Sarych
Nastoichivy Destroyer of Project 956 Sarych
Nastoichivy Destroyer of Project 956 Sarych
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Steregushchy corvette
Steregushchy corvette
Steregushchy corvette
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS
Small missile ship Livien
Small missile ship Livien
Small missile ship Livien
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Large amphibious ship Minsk
Large amphibious ship Minsk
Large amphibious ship Minsk
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Vyborg diesel submarine
Vyborg diesel submarine
Vyborg diesel submarine
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS
Navy servicemen stand on the deck of the Geyzer rocket ship
Navy servicemen stand on the deck of the Geyzer rocket ship
Navy servicemen stand on the deck of the Geyzer rocket ship
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS
Russian Navy corvette Soobrazitelny
Russian Navy corvette Soobrazitelny
Russian Navy corvette Soobrazitelny
© Yuri Belinsky/TASS
Russian missile frigate Neustrashimy
Russian missile frigate Neustrashimy
Russian missile frigate Neustrashimy
© Eduard Molchanov/TASS
Yaroslav Mudry patrol ship
Yaroslav Mudry patrol ship
Yaroslav Mudry patrol ship
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS
Small missile ship Zyb
Small missile ship Zyb
Small missile ship Zyb
© Igor Zarembo/TASS
Guided missile destroyer Bespokoynyi
Guided missile destroyer Bespokoynyi
Guided missile destroyer Bespokoynyi
© TASS
A hovercraft Zubr seen during a landing operation of the Russian Baltic Fleet
A hovercraft Zubr seen during a landing operation of the Russian Baltic Fleet
A hovercraft Zubr seen during a landing operation of the Russian Baltic Fleet
© Igor Zarembo/TASS
Russia's Baltic fleet was stablished on May 18, 1703. Baltic fleet is the oldest Russian Navy formation. The Imperial Russian Baltic Fleet was created during the Great Northern War at the initiative of Czar Peter the Great, who ordered the first ships for the Baltic Fleet to be constructed in 1702 and 1703. The fleet is based in Baltiysk and Kronshtadt, with its headquarters in the city of Kaliningrad. The fleet includes two submarines and 56 surface ships. See the best ships of Russia's Baltic fleet

Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
