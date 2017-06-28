Preliminary design for fifth-generation non-nuclear submarine completed

ST. PETERSBURG, June 28./TASS/. The preliminary project for the fifth-generation non-nuclear submarine has already been concluded in Russia, and negotiations for putting together the technical project are underway, the United Shipbuilding Corporation’s (USC) Vice President for Naval Construction, Igor Ponomaryov, told TASS.

"The preliminary design for the advanced fifth-generation non-nuclear submarine was developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau has already been completed, and the approval of the draft proposal for the ship’s engineering design is being discussed. The decision on its construction will be taken after the engineering design is completed," he said.

As Director General of the Rubin Central Design Bureau, Igor Vilnit, told TASS earlier, the fifth-generation non-nuclear submarine project will be based on the Project 677 Lada. The pilot submarine of this class - the St. Petersburg - is being tested at the Northern Shipyard and two more are under construction.

The fifth-generation non-nuclear submarines will be equipped with air-independent propulsion.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Vice Admiral Alexander Fedotenkov, earlier said that the project for fifth-generation non-nuclear submarines will be dubbed "Kalina." According to the naval commander, they will be built for the Northern and Baltic Fleets.