Russia to lay down 2 diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet in July

ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. The first two Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class diesel-electric submarines for Russia’s Pacific Fleet will be laid down in July and will be named the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and the Volkhov, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Vladimir Korolyov said on Monday.

"In July, the Admiralty Wharfs Shipyard will start the construction of a series of Project 636.3 submarines for the Pacific Fleet. The first two such submarines will get the names of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov," the Navy chief said.

It was earlier reported that the submarines for the Pacific Fleet would be named as the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and the Mozhaisk.

The Project 636.3 (Varshavyanka-class) covers the third generation of diesel-electric submarines that are among the most noiseless underwater cruisers in the world.

They are capable of developing a surface speed of up to 20 knots and dive to a depth of 300 meters. They have a cruising capacity of 45 days and a crew of 52. The Project 636.3 submarine displaces about 4,000 tonnes in its underwater position. A total of six such submarines are planned to be built for the Pacific Fleet.

The first series of such Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class submarines have already been delivered to the Russian Black Sea Fleet.