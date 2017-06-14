Russian Pacific Fleet flagship back at home port after 11,000-mile voyage

VLADIVOSTOK, June 14. /TASS/. The flagship of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, the Varyag missile cruiser, returned to its home port of Vladivostok on Wednesday after completing a 10,000-mile Pacific journey, fleet spokesman Vladimir Matveyev said.

"The fleet commander congratulated the crew on successful completion of their task of a long oceanic voyage. In line with the tradition, roasted pigs were served to the crew," the spokesman said.

A detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet consisting of the Varyag and the tanker Pechenga left the port of Vladivostok on April 1. During the voyage, it called into the ports of Busan (South Korea), Manila (The Philippines), Cam Ranh (Vietnam), Sattahip (Thailand), Changi (Singapore), Tanjung-Priok (Indonesia) and Hong Kong (China).

The task force took part in an international military parade to mark the 50th anniversary of the Singapore navy and the IMDEX Asia - 2017 exhibition. They also held joint naval exercises with warships from Singapore and Indonesia. During the port call in Manila, the ship was visited by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.