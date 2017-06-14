Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Pacific Fleet flagship back at home port after 11,000-mile voyage

Military & Defense
June 14, 7:36 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The task force took part in an international military parade to mark the 50th anniversary of the Singapore navy and the IMDEX Asia-2017 exhibition

Share
1 pages in this article
The Varyag missile cruiser

The Varyag missile cruiser

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, June 14. /TASS/. The flagship of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, the Varyag missile cruiser, returned to its home port of Vladivostok on Wednesday after completing a 10,000-mile Pacific journey, fleet spokesman Vladimir Matveyev said.

Read also
Ships of Russia’s Pacific Fleet

Russia’s Pacific Fleet to commission corvette Unbeatable in first half of 2017

"The fleet commander congratulated the crew on successful completion of their task of a long oceanic voyage. In line with the tradition, roasted pigs were served to the crew," the spokesman said.

A detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet consisting of the Varyag and the tanker Pechenga left the port of Vladivostok on April 1. During the voyage, it called into the ports of Busan (South Korea), Manila (The Philippines), Cam Ranh (Vietnam), Sattahip (Thailand), Changi (Singapore), Tanjung-Priok (Indonesia) and Hong Kong (China).

The task force took part in an international military parade to mark the 50th anniversary of the Singapore navy and the IMDEX Asia - 2017 exhibition. They also held joint naval exercises with warships from Singapore and Indonesia. During the port call in Manila, the ship was visited by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin vows adequate response to US missile shield plans
2
Putin says Washington seeks to prevent any rapprochement between Moscow and Kiev
3
Belarusian president says West-2017 drills will be large-scale despite outside pressure
4
US Senate set to drastically limit investment in Russia’s energy projects
5
Russian Pacific Fleet flagship back at home port after 11,000-mile voyage
6
Putin favors further disarmament dialogue with US
7
Putin spells out why difficulties in Reagan’s US cannot be compared to Russia in the 90s
TOP STORIES
Реклама