Istanbul talks on Iran postponed over scheduling conflict — media

BERLIN, August 28. /TASS/. A meeting on Iran in Istanbul involving the foreign ministers of the E3 - the United Kingdom, Germany and France - as well as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey has been postponed, DPA reported, citing sources in the German government.

According to the agency, the meeting was postponed because of a scheduling conflict involving one of the participants. A new date has not yet been set.

DPA reported earlier that the foreign ministers of Germany, Turkey, France and the United Kingdom were due to meet their counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt in Istanbul on August 30. Germany and Turkey initiated the talks.

The ministers had been expected to discuss ways to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the regional security situation. The participating countries wanted the meeting to signal to the United States the need to continue negotiations with Iran.

The situation in the Black Sea and Ukrainian grain exports were also to be discussed in Istanbul.