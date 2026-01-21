Iranian foreign minister wants US accountability for actions against republic

DUBAI, January 21. /TASS/. The United States must be held accountable for its actions against Iran, said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, ISNA news agency quoted him as saying.

"America must take responsibility for its actions," he said, adding that the Islamic Republic intends to continue to defend the rights and interests of Iranians.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests caused by the rial's devaluation, spreading to most major cities. Since January 8, according to Araghchi, armed terrorists have been seen among the demonstrators. Tehran blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. US President Donald Trump had previously warned that he was seriously considering using force against Iran.