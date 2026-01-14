Japanese PM plans to dissolve parliament, hold snap election — LDP secretary-general

TOKYO, January 14. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to dissolve the lower house of the country’s parliament, Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Shun’ichi Suzuki told reporters .

"Prime Minister Takaichi conveyed her intentions [at the meeting] to dissolve the Lower House soon," he said. According to Suzuki, the Japanese head of government will announce all the details, including exactly when the lower house will be dissolved and when an early general election will be held at a news conference on January 19.

Takaichi is leaning toward holding the early election on February 8, the Yomiuri newspaper reported. Earlier reports said a snap election may take place on February 15.

Following a series of defeats, LDP lost its majority in both houses of parliament, but the prime minister and her government are still very popular with voters. Polls conducted by the Yomiuri and Nikkei newspapers showed that the Takaichi-led government enjoys support of over 70%. This may enable the ruling party to gain more seats in parliament.

Local observers say deteriorated relations with China may be another reason for holding an early election. Tokyo believes, the Nikkei reported, that Beijing is trying to assess how long the conservative administration led by Takaichi may stay in office. A resounding victory in the election that guarantees the new Japanese prime minister a long-term stay in power could appease China, the newspaper explained.