WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. Former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army and now ambassador to the UK Valery Zaluzhny has denied a meeting to head of Vladimir Zelensky's office Andrey Yermak, The Washington Post reported citing sources.

On November 18, Ukrainian edition Babel reported that Yermak’s trip to London took place amid calls in the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss him over the corruption scandal. According to WP sources, some Ukrainian officials say that such a large-scale corruption scheme could hardly have been carried out without Yermak's knowledge. They also believe that it was he who appointed all the top government officials.

It is unclear what Yermak intended to talk about with Zaluzhny. The story says Yermak previously met with Zaluzhny in the fall of 2024.

On November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) carried out a large-scale operation to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. Timur Mindich, a businessman and Zelensky's friend, turned out to be at the top of the scheme. He left Ukraine for Israel a few hours before his office and apartment were searched. Charges were also brought against former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, who is part of Zelensky's inner circle. There was information that Yermak could also appear in the case file and that he carried pseudonym Ali Baba in the corruption scheme.

The disclosure of corruption in Zelensky's inner circle provoked an active reaction in the Verkhovna Rada. The parties of former President Pyotr Poroshenko (listed by Rosfinmonitoring as involved in extremist activities or terrorism), European Solidarity and Golos, demanded Yermak's dismissal, resignation of the government and formation of a coalition in parliament with the participation of not only the ruling Servant of the People party. Later, the party of former Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko joined the demands. Also, information appeared about an impending revolt within Zelensky's party, some of whose deputies also spoke about the need for Yermak's resignation and a change of the entire government.