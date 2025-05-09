Brazil’s president hits at US tariffs as hurting free trade

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The tariff policy of US President Donald Trump is hurting free trade and global cooperation, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said at talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"The decisions taken and voiced by the President of the United States, their tariff policies, are doing in free trade and multilateral cooperation," he said. "They also harm the sovereignty of free countries."

Lula da Silva had previously branded US tariffs on steel and aluminum as a mistake. He also repeatedly warned that the country could impose tit-for-tat measures. Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said the country is already studying ways to safeguard its producers from the tariffs.