Pakistan strikes Indian army battalion’s headquarters — Pakistani Defense Ministry

ISLAMABAD, May 7. /TASS/. The Pakistani Armed Forces launched a targeted strike on the headquarters of an Indian Army Infantry Brigade battalion, resulting in the destruction of this command center, according to a briefing in Islamabad by General Ahmed Chaudhry, the Director of the Public Relations Directorate of Pakistan's Defense Ministry.

Pakistan has fully retaliated against Indian aggression, successfully destroying the Indian Army's Brigade Battalion headquarters from which ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Kashmir were coordinated, Chaudhry stated, as reported by Dawn newspaper.

He further reported that Pakistan's forces struck multiple Indian military positions in the districts of Chhatri, Jura, and Sarliya in Kashmir. Additionally, Pakistan claims to have shot down five Indian Air Force fighter jets involved in recent airstrikes. No Pakistani aircraft violated Indian airspace, and Pakistani forces maintained strict air sovereignty. The Indian airstrikes resulted in 26 Pakistani casualties and injured 46 others.

In response, India's Defense Ministry announced that the armed forces conducted overnight Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled territories in Kashmir. The operation aimed to neutralize facilities used for planning and executing terrorist attacks against India. The ministry stated that nine strikes were carried out, emphasizing that the operation was measured, proportionate, and non-escalatory, with no Pakistani military installations being targeted.

India's strikes were initiated as a response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 25 Indian lives and one Nepali national. Using precise intelligence, Indian forces conducted missile strikes up to 100 kilometers inside Pakistani territory, targeting nine terrorist camps operated by banned organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Toiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Reports indicate that over 90 terrorists were eliminated during these operations. Indian Rafale fighters employed high-precision Scalp missiles with a range of 300 kilometers and Hammer glide bombs to carry out the strikes.

Indian media reports suggest that the risk of further escalation between India and Pakistan remains high. New Delhi has declared that any threat to India's sovereignty will entail a proportionate and firm response.