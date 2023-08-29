Armed clashes in Ethiopia continue between army, local militia

PRETORIA, August 29. /TASS/. Armed clashes between the Ethiopian army and the local militia have resumed in northern Ethiopia’s state of Amhara following a week of relative calm, the BBC reported.

According to it, at least 10 people were killed in the August 27-28 clashes in the city of Debre Tabor with heavy armaments used. Among others, a city hospital was shelled by artillery.

There are also reports of armed clashes between the country’s military and the militia in the cities of Debre Markos and Finote Selam, as well as in a number of other population centers in Amhara.

On August 4, Ethiopia’s federal government declared a state of emergency in the state of Amhara following clashes between its army and the local militia. The decision was made following a request by Amhara’s authorities.

Armed clashes erupted in the region after the federal government demanded that the militiamen be disarmed. Amhara’s militia had been fighting alongside the country’s army against Tigray rebels who mounted an uprising against the federal government in November 2020, ultimately resulting in the rebels signing a peace agreement with them two years later and laying down their arms.