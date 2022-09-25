Blast in Berdyansk seen as Ukraine’s another attempted act of sabotage - authorities

BERDYANSK, September 25. /TASS/. The explosion that rocked the city of Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye region was an attempted act of sabotage staged by Ukrainian troops, the city’s military-civilian administration told TASS on Sunday.

"Another act of sabotage was attempted in Berdyansk. A caseless explosive device planted in a trash bin went off near Schmidt Park," it said, adding that no one was hurt and no damage was done. It was the second blast on Sunday.

Earlier, leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement Vladimir Rogov said that the explosions in Berdyansk were reported at 12:00 and 14:10 Moscow time. No one was hurt.