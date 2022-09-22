Tajik foreign minister updates his CSTO counterparts on conflict with Kyrgyzstan

DUSHANBE, September 22. /TASS/. Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin has informed his counterparts from Collective Security Treaty Organization member countries on the situation around the conflict with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Sirojiddin Muhriddin gave details of Kyrgyzstan’s military aggression towards Tajik border areas," the ministry said in a statement. CSTO foreign ministers held an informal meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to the statement, "the foreign ministers highlighted the importance of adopting at the 77th session of UNGA a resolution on cooperation between the United Nations and the CSTO" that would help enhance cooperation between the two organizations.

On Monday, the Tajik and Kyrgyz security chiefs signed a protocol on resolving the armed conflict in border areas.

The situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border escalated on September 14, when, according to the Tajik State Committee on National Defense, Kyrgyz border guards opened fire from mortars and submachine guns at the Kekh border outpost. Clashes in some segments of the border lasted till September 17. According to Tajikistan, more than 40 Kyrgyz nationals were killed in the escalation, while Bishkek reported about the death of 59 Kyrgyz citizens.