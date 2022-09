WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. The United States has put Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his family on its sanctions list, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement released on Thursday.

Apart from Kadyrov, the US blacklisted his wife Medni Kadyrova and children Ayshat Kadyrova, Khadizhat Kadyrova, and Tabarik Kadyrova. In addition, the list includes Fatima Khazueva and Aminat Akhmadova as "linked to" Ramzan Kadyrov.