TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. The United Nations hopes that attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant would stop, and the International Atomic Energy Agency would be granted access to the facility, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters in Tokyo on Monday.

"We fully support the IAEA in all their efforts in relation to creating conditions for stabilization of that plant. Any attack on a nuclear power plant is a suicidal thing, and I hope that those attacks will end. And, at the same time, I hope that the IAEA will be able to have access to the plant," he said.

The city administration of Energodar where the NPP is located said on Saturday that the Ukrainian side had shelled the area three times during the day. On Friday, Ukrainian troops shelled the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Following this attack, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said he was concerned by this attack and urged all combat operation threatening the plant’s security be stopped.

By today, Kiev has lost control over more than 70% of the territory of the Zaporozhye region. Peaceful life is gradually restoring on these territories, which are being integrated into Russia’s legal and economic framework. Local authorities say they want to join Russia and organize a referendum on this matter in September. Ukraine, however, continues to shell civilian facilities on liberated territories.