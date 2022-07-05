Uzbek presidency says Putin supported stabilization measures in Karakalpakstan

TASHKENT, July 5. /TASS/. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin in phone talks expressed support for the resolute measures to stabilize the situation in Karakalpakstan, according to a statement from the Uzbek presidency released on Tuesday.

The leaders also discussed bilateral relations, "strategic partnership and their alliance and an expansion of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries," the Uzbek president’s press service said on Telegram.

Mass riots occurred in Karakalpakstan on July 1-2 in protest against plans to change the region’s status in Uzbekistan’s amended constitution. The authorities said that people had been misled in a bid to seize local government agencies. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev declared a state of emergency in the region and dropped plans to introduce constitutional amendments that would deprive Karakalpakstan of the status of a sovereign republic within Uzbekistan and the right to secede from the country through a referendum.