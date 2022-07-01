Pengagon pledges to deliver air defense systems, counter-artillery radars to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. Two NASAMS short-to medium-range ground-based air defense systems and four counter-artillery radars will be delivered to Ukraine as part of a $820-million US military aid package, Pentagon Press Secretary Todd Breasseale said on Friday.

"This afternoon, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced $820 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine," he said in a statement.

The delivery will include two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), four counter-artillery radars, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition.

The United States has now committed approximately $7.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, Breasseale said.