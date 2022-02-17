Kiev wants Germany to organize summit in Normandy format - Ukrainian ambassador

BERLIN, February 17. /TASS/. Kiev wants Germany to organize a summit in the Normandy format in the near future, Ukrainian Ambassador to Berlin Andrey Melnik said in an interview with Germany’s Funke Media Group published on Thursday.

"We expect Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz to call a summit in the Normandy format in the coming weeks," he said, adding that the most important task today is to avoid a war in Europe.

"The Ukrainians expect that after Scholz’s visit to Moscow Germany’s diplomacy will be dynamic and will yield concrete results," he said.

Talks in the so-called Normandy format over Ukraine began to be held in June 2014. During special ceremonies on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the allied landings in Normandy during World War II, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany for the first time discussed ways of settling the conflict in Donbass. In February 2015, the marathon 16-hour talks between the leaders of the Normandy Four nations yielded a plan for peaceful settlement in Donbass - the Package of Measures on the implementation of the Minsk agreements. The plan however has not been implemented until today. The latest summit in the Normandy format was held in Paris in December 2019.