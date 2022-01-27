Ukrainian president says he and Biden discussed de-escalation issues

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Friday he had discussed de-escalation issues and the possibility of financial aid to his country during the latest phone conversation with US President Joe Biden.

"Discussed recent diplomatic efforts on de-escalation and agreed on joint actions for the future. Thanked President Joe Biden for the ongoing military assistance. Possibilities for financial support to Ukraine were also discussed," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

He also said the conversation was "long.".