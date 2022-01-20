Development of nuclear weapons not part of Iran’s defense strategy — President

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Iran is not developing nuclear weapons, this is not part of the republic’s defense strategy, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi said, speaking in the Russian State Duma Thursday.

"It is a policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in accordance with the Supreme Leader’s order not to develop nuclear weapons, this is not a part of our defense strategy," he said.

Raisi also noted that Iran plans to achieve agreements on the nuclear deal, if the West ‘efficiently and seriously’ removes the anti-Iranian sanctions.

"We do not want anything else but the implementation of our rights, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is very serious about reaching agreements if the other sides intend to efficiently and seriously withdraw the sanctions," he added.

The eighth round of negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in its initial state resumed in Vienna on January 3 this year. This round may become the last one, as all sides to the negotiations are interested in wrapping up the talks in February 2022.