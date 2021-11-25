Interpol General Assembly elects new President

PARIS, November 25. /TASS/. The Interpol General Assembly has elected Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi of the United Arab Emirates as the new president of the International Criminal Police Organization, its press service reported on Thursday.

Al Raisi was elected following three rounds of voting and received 68.9 per cent of votes in the final round.

"It’s an honor to have been elected to serve as the next President of Interpol," Al Raisi was quoted as saying.

Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock welcomed Al Raisi’s election.

As president, Al Raisi will chair the General Assembly and meetings of the Executive Committee each year.