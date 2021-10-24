Voting in presidential election begins in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, October 24. /TASS/. Polling stations where Uzbek citizens can cast their votes in presidential elections opened in the republic on Sunday at 8 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Moscow time).

Voting will last until 20:00 (18:00 Moscow time). In total, 9,925 polling stations were created in the republic, around a hundred more, including exit centers, will be available in Uzbek diplomatic missions abroad. The Central Election Commission has added about 19.9 million people to the Unified Electronic List of Voters. Over 400,000 citizens took part in early voting which was held on October 14 - 20.

For ensuring security, over 53,000 officers and members of the republic are involved by the Uzbek Ministry of Internal Affairs. At the polling stations, citizens will be inspected for compliance with quarantine restrictions and public safety regulations. Due to the ongoing pandemic, voters will be given masks, gloves and hand sanitizers. In addition, medical stations have been deployed at all polling stations, in which more than 21,000 health care workers are involved.