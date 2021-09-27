Lukashenko adopts agenda of CIS Council of Heads of State in Minsk — Executive Secretary

MINSK, September 27. /TASS/. Belarus, in its role as chair of the Commonwealth of Independent States, has agreed on an agenda of the upcoming summit of the CIS Council of the Heads of State in a face-to-face format in Minsk due on October 15, Sergey Lebedev, head of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary, told reporters on Monday.

"The agenda has already been adopted in agreement with the CIS presidency this year. Belarusian President Alexander Grigorievich Lukashenko is a chairman of the Council of the Heads of State," Lebedev said.

According to him, the major item to be discussed by heads of state is a statement to mark the 30th anniversary of the CIS, as well as a number of issues defining cooperation in the political, humanitarian, and economic fields. "We all hope that the summit of the Council of the Heads of State will take place in person. None of the heads of states have withdrawn from participation in the meeting in Minsk in a face-to-face format," Lebedev added. "Both the Belarusian authorities and the Executive Committee situated in Minsk hope the summit will be held in person," the head of the CIS Executive Committee stressed.