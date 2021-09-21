Kyrgyzstan’s Japarov proposes to accommodate evacuated UN Afghan agencies in Bishkek

BISHKEK, September 21. /TASS/. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed to temporarily accommodate the UN structures evacuated from Afghanistan in Bishkek.

"We propose to temporarily accommodate the UN agencies evacuated from Afghanistan in Bishkek," he said, speaking online at the UN General Assembly 76th session Tuesday. He urged the UN management to consider this proposal.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan hopes for prompt restoration of stability and order in Afghanistan.

"We are ready to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, including ethnic Kyrgyz living both in Great and Little Pamir. We are also ready to provide 500 seats in our universities for students from Afghanistan," he underscored.