Global challenges confirm need for UN Security Council’s P5 summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Since the global state of affairs remains challenging, the UN Security Council’s P5 summit needs to be held, but so far there is neither a clear picture about Washington’s readiness, nor is there anything on the potential meeting’s timing and venue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The plethora of questions and extremely serious problems confirm the need for such a summit. However, the readiness of the US, and the possible date and venue are still not clear," Peskov noted.

In January 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the World Holocaust Forum, put forward the idea of convening a summit of the UN Security Council’s P5 (Russia, Great Britain, China, the US, and France). In April, while addressing the Federal Assembly, the Russian leader expressed hope that the heads of state would meet in person as soon as the epidemiological situation allows.