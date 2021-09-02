Russia not to extend OSCE Observers’ mandate at Ukrainian border checkpoints

VIENNA, September 2. /TASS/. Russia sees no ground to prolong the mandate of the OSCE Observer Mission at Gukovo and Donetsk checkpoints after it expires on September 30, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization Alexander Lukashevich said Thursday.

"Today, I am authorized to announce that the Russian Federation sees no grounds for prolongation of the Group mandate after it expires on September 30, 2021. This decision will not be reconsidered," the diplomat told the OSCE Permanent Council.

According to Lukashevich, Moscow believes "that the group would be able to efficiently use the remaining time in order to carry out all procedures necessary to wrap up its operation."