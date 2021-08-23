New US sanctions against Russia over Navalny unfair — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, August 23. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities regard as unfair the new portion of unilateral US sanctions against Russia over the affair of blogger Alexey Navalny, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"The corresponding decision [on sanctions] was made before the real state of affairs has been established, and this is unfair," Wang told a news briefing.

He stressed that the Navalny affair was "an exclusively internal issue."

"There are no sufficient reasons for unilateral sanctions against Russia," Wang stressed.

On Friday, the United States introduced restrictions against Russian entities and individuals whom Washington suspects of involvement in the incident with blogger Alexey Navalny and the laying of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.