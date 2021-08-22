Taliban promise to announce new Afghan government in near future - TV

CAIRO, August 22. /TASS/. The Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia), which has seized power in Afghanistan, plans to announce anew government in the near future, TOLOnews reported on Sunday.

"We are in close contact with Afghan leading politicians. We have a quite fruitful dialogue. We can assure that a new government will be announced in the near future," the television channel quoted Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as saying.

The coordination council for peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan held first official talks with the Taliban leaders on Saturday.

Mujahid said earlier that the Taliban planned to form a government and a political system that would be in the interests of the Afghan people.

The coordination council was set up by Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, former President Hamid Karzai and leader of the Islamic Party Gulbuddin Hekmatyar after Taliban fighters swept into Kabul on August 15 without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he becomes "the caretaker president" in absence of president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban.