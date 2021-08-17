Taliban’s removal from list of terrorists not raised at UNSC — source

UNITED NATIONS, August 17. /TASS/. The issue of removing the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) from the list of terrorist organizations has not yet been discussed by the United Nations Security Council, a source close to the UN Security Council told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, we discussed the situation on the ground in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Kabul," he said. "The issue of their removal from the list of terrorists has not been raised so far."

The United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting over the situation in Afghanistan on Monday.

US President Joe Biden said on April 14 he had decided to finish the operation in Afghanistan, the longest foreign military campaign in US history, and pull out American troops by September 11. The US operation in Afghanistan has been ongoing since October 2001.

After the United States announced the end of an armed operation in Afghanistan and began to withdraw its troops, the Taliban launched a large-scale offensive on the government army and by August 15 entered Kabul after meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was resigning to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy employees.