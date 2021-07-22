Russia registers testing system to detect coronavirus variants from Alpha to Delta

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. A new testing system developed by Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) to detect coronavirus variants from Alpha to Delta has received its registration certificate, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

"Acting upon instructions from FMBA chief Veronika Skvortsova, researchers from the FMBA Center for Strategic Planning and Management of Biomedical Health Risks developed a unique set of reagents ‘AmpliTest SARS-CoV-2 VOC v.2’ in order to identify the RNA of the Alpha, Beta/Gamma and Delta genetic lines of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus by detecting typical mutations in the S protein of the virus through a polymerase chain reaction. The set… was registered on July 21, 2021," the statement reads.

According to the agency, the set has been introduced into production and its serial production is about to begin at an FMBA facility. The agency stressed that the share of delta infections had exceeded 99% in the Moscow Region, which made the new testing system all the more important.