Ukraine sees sharp increase in daily COVID-19 cases

KIEV, July 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s daily COVID-19 cases rose sharply, reaching 598, the Health Ministry’s press service reported on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 598 new COVID-19 cases were recorded versus 182 new cases as of July 19. So, compared to the previous day the number of officially registered cases over the past day grew by 416," the statement said.

According to the Health Ministry, over the past day 25 people died, bringing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 52,756. As many as 540 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, and the total number of recoveries hit 2,181,925. The bulk of cases over the past day were registered in Kiev (228), the Donetsk Region (48), the Odessa Region (35), the Sumy Region (35) and the Lugansk Region (35).

This is the 496th day of the quarantine imposed by Ukraine’s cabinet of ministers on March 12, 2020. On June 16, the government decided to extend the adaptive quarantine until August 31, 2021.

On June 25, the government again announced compulsory COVID-19 tests upon entry from four countries - India, the United Kingdom, Russia and Portugal. The measures were tightened amid the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant. Ukraine vows to end the quarantine when the number of new cases remains unchanged for 10 days.