Estonian PM vows ‘symmetrical response’ to expulsion of consul from Russia

TALLINN, July 8. /TASS/. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas vowed to provide a symmetrical response to the expulsion of Estonian Consul in St. Petersburg Mart Latte.

"It is a common practice in international relations to provide a symmetrical response to an expulsion [of a diplomatic employee]," she said at a press conference Thursday. "Yes, we plan to take this step as well."

On July 6, the Federal Security Service (FSB) press service told TASS that FSB officers had apprehended Latte in the act of receiving classified information from a Russian citizen. The intelligence service stated that "such actions are incompatible with the diplomatic status, and are deliberately hostile in nature towards the Russian Federation". The foreign diplomat was subjected to measures in accordance with international law, the press service said.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Latte must leave Russia within 48 hours.

Estonian Foreign Ministry said it considered the Consul’s apprehension a provocation. On Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aari Lemmik announced that Estonia planed to expel a Russian diplomat as a reciprocal move.