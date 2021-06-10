Militants prevent civilians from moving to areas of Idlib recaptured by Syrian army

HOMS /Syria/, June 10. /TASS/. Militants in Syria’s territories controlled by them continue to prevent civilians from returning to normal life, Syrians who fled from terrorists and who have to stay in a refugee camp told Russian reporters.

Terrorists, in particular, do not allow Syrian citizens to return to Idlib’s areas recaptured by the Syrian army. Much fewer people than planned leave the occupied territories through the humanitarian corridors created in late May with the assistance of the Russian Reconciliation Center.

"I am one of many people who have lost their loved ones. My wife and daughter were killed when a bus was blown up when they were trying to leave that territory," said Ali Hamzi, a resident of the refugee camp. "My son - he was three years old at that time - survived, but the militants took him away. I was looking for him for a long time, and I had to pay a ransom to get him from the terrorists. It was not only my son who was there. Many people have been held hostage by the militants to this day".

Residents of two populated areas in Idlib have been in the refugee camp for almost five years now. Fleeing from the militants, they abandoned everything they had. Many of them know nothing about the fate of their relatives who remained in the areas controlled by the terrorists.

Currently, there are more than 3,000 people there. Food and medicines are provided to them by the Syrian authorities.