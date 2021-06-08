Yerevan says Armenian soldier ended up on Baku-controlled soil because of fog

YEREVAN, June 8./TASS/. An Armenian serviceman who was captured on Tuesday by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces found himself on the territory controlled by Baku because of fog and is not a saboteur, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.
"On June 8, a contract soldier, private of the Armenian Armed Forces A. Katanyan disoriented because of the fog, found himself on the territory controlled by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces," the ministry said. "A statement from the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry that Katanyan is a saboteur is not true," it stressed.