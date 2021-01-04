Hungarian PM says Russian coronavirus vaccine "good"

VIENNA, January 5. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban highly praises the Russian coronavirus vaccine, but believes that the use of only one vaccine could not be enough to cover the demand of his country.

"We are aware that the Russian vaccine is good, but it is not enough, and probably, we will face a shortage due to limited production capacities. On the other hand, the Chinese vaccine is more promising, as it seems to be available sooner and in larger quantities," the Hungarian news agency MTI said on Monday citing Orban.

The Hungarian prime minister recalled that Hungary would receive millions of the vaccine doses from the Western pharmaceutical companies under the joint order with the EU, but the country was considering obtaining the vaccines developed in Russia, China and Israel.

"In ideal conditions, you should have a chance to choose whether you will receive a Western or Chinese vaccine, although the Chinese vaccine is not yet available," he explained.

In November, Hungary became the first EU nation where samples of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V were delivered to for trials.