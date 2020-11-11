Senior diplomat says Russia had no contacts with Biden’s representatives

"We did not have any contacts at various periods of the current events in the US with representatives of Joe Biden’s campaign headquarters," Ryabkov said.

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia did not hold any contacts with representatives of US presidential candidate Joe Biden and there are no such plans now, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club.

The senior diplomat recalled that the normal work of Russia’s Embassy in Washington D.C. in 2016-2017 was surrounded by outrageous circumstances.

"We remember that hideous behavior of responsible persons in Washington, who neglected not just ethics but even common sense, and started accusing us of some intentions, which have nothing to do with normal diplomatic work. This time we made an exception for ourselves and refrained from fulfilling our direct duties on establishing such contacts. Correspondingly, we are not planning to do so in the future," Ryabkov stressed.

Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.