EU sanctions are impermissible pressure on Belarus, Zakharova says

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The EU's sanctions against Belarusian officials are crude pressure on the authorities, which have been working hard for the sake of normalization in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on Friday.

"We regard this step as outright and impermissible pressure on the Belarusian authorities, which have been taking measures for the sake of domestic normalization. Once again the EU has not said a word in support of the constitutional reform, geared to liberalizing the political system of Belarus through a national dialogue. This should happen not on the streets, but within the framework of the national legal space, with all strata of Belarusian society taking part."

She stressed that instead of displaying restraint, so crucial for stabilization in Belarus "the EU has once again grabbed the instrument of sanctions," which is unilateral and illegitimate, undermines the prerogatives of the UN Security Council, and "leads to the further erosion of international law."

Zakharova recalled that EU officials and representatives of its individual member-states had repeatedly vowed that their attitude was devoid of geopolitics.

"In the meantime, the EU's decisions and the language of threats, just as other actions taken towards Belarus testify to the opposite. This is an obvious instance of violation of one of the key principles of the UN Charter and the OSCE Final Act signed in Helsinki - non-interference in the internal affairs," she said.