Attempts to distort WWII history are blow on world order foundations, says Putin

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Attempts to arbitrarily interpret the history of World War II are a blow on the foundations of the post-war world order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his video address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

"Forgetting the lessons of history is short-sighted and extremely irresponsible, just like the politicized attempts to arbitrarily interpret the causes, course and outcomes of the Second World War and twist the decisions of the conferences of the Allies and the Nuremberg Tribunal that are based on speculation instead of facts," he said.

"It is not just vile and offending the memory of the fighters against Nazism. It is a direct and devastating blow to the very foundation of the post-war world order," he stressed, adding that it "is particularly dangerous in view of the global stability facing serious challenges, the arms control system breaking down, regional conflicts continuing unabated, and threats posed by terrorism, organized crime and drug trafficking intensifying.".