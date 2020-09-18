Trump not to deliver face-to-face address at UN General Assembly

WASHINGTON, September 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will not be present in person at the September session of the UN General Assembly, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told journalists in the presidential press pool on Thursday.

"It’s unclear in what capacity the President will participate in the event virtually," the CNN News reported.

Earlier the possibility of attending the session of the UN General Assembly in person was not excluded by Trump himself. As Brenden Varma, official spokesman of the President of the UN General Assembly reported on Thursday, during the UN high-level week which will take place mostly in a video format from September 22 to September 29, addresses of 119 world leaders and 54 heads of government are expected.

To date, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has also mentioned a possible personal appearance at the UN. The video address of Russian President Vladimir Putin within the framework of the UN General Assembly is scheduled for September 22.