Prime Ministers of Russia, Belarus discussed cooperation in energy sector

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed specific tasks of boosting trade and economic collaboration and cooperation deepening in the energy segment with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in a telephone conversation, press service of the Russian Cabinet says on Wednesday.

"Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko discussed specific tasks related to buildup of Russian-Belarusian trade and economic collaboration and cooperation deepening in energy, industry, and other areas," the press service says.

"Prime Ministers agreed with importance of further deepening practical interaction within the Union State framework," the press service adds.