Main member of Belarus’s Coordination Council to include 70 people

MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. The main membership of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition would include 70 people, says Maksim Znak, a Council member and a lawyer at ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s headquarters.

"Of course, it would be impossible to include everyone in the Council’s main membership, because some limits must be. We took the number 70 as a quantitative limit. However, we had a lot of very worthy applications: very famous Belarusians, members of a civil society contacted us. And, of course, everyone will be provided an opportunity to work for the sake of resolution of the situation," he said.

According to Znak, there is "a very high demand in expert groups and specialists;" so, apart from the main membership, there will also be an extended membership that will include the people who filed their applications.