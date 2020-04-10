New case of Ebola fever documented in DR Congo, says WHO chief

GENEVA, April 10. /TASS/. Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during Friday’s briefing in Geneva that a new case of Ebola fever had been documented in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"Today I convened a meeting of the Emergency Committee on Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. After 52 days without a case, surveillance and response teams on the ground have confirmed a new case of Ebola in DRC. We have been preparing for and expecting more cases," he said.

"Unfortunately, this means the government of DRC will not be able to declare an end to the Ebola outbreak on Monday, as hoped. But WHO remains on the ground and committed as ever to working with the government, affected communities and our partners to end the outbreak," he added.