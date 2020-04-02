Africa’s coronavirus cases pass 6,000

The highest number of patients has been identified in North Africa, where 2,609 people have contracted the virus and 147 have died. In particular, 779 cases and 52 deaths have been recorded in Egypt, 716 cases and 44 deaths in Algeria, 676 cases and 39 deaths in Morocco.

PRETORIA, April 2. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 6,235, a total of 221 people have died and 469 have recovered, the African Union said on Thursday. As many as 49 out of the 54 countries in Africa have been affected by the pandemic.

The Republic of South Africa accounts for the majority of cases in South Africa. The country has so far confirmed 1,380 coronavirus cases, five patients have died. As for West Africa, 1,190 cases and 34 deaths have been identified there, including 282 cases and 16 deaths in Burkina Faso, 195 cases and five deaths in Ghana.

East Africa has confirmed a total of 544 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths, and Central Africa has so far reported 425 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China.

Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 938,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 47,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 195,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

So far, a total of 3,548 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 235 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 30 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.