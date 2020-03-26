Putin called for careful approach to calling 'force majeure' of deals due to pandemic

NOVO-OGAREVO, March 26. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a careful approach to the announcement of force majeure because of the coronavirus for all transactions, during his meeting with the representatives of the business community on Thursday.

"As far as your proposal regarding not only export-import contracts, but also domestically, everything can be done, you need to be very careful so that those who you are working with do not take advantage of force majeure, and those who are working with you on the other side as well," Putin said.