US Treasury expands its Crimea sanctions blacklist

WASHINGTON, January 30. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Wednesday added eight individuals and one company to its blacklist of sanctions over Crimea’s reunification with Russia.

OFAC blacklisted Grand Service Express, a Moscow-based railway company that offers passenger rail service between the mainland and the Crimean Peninsula over the Kerch Strait Bridge, and its CEO Alexander Ganov.

Besides, sanctions were imposed on Acting Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozzhayev, Crimean Prime Minister Yuri Gotsanyuk, Chairman of the Sevastopol Legislative Assembly Vladimir Nemtsev, Federation Council (Russian parliament’s upper house) member representing Sevastopol Ekaterina Altabaeva, Chairman of the Sevastopol Election Commission Sergei Danilenko, his deputy Lidiya Basova and the commission’s secretary Yekaterina Pyrkova.