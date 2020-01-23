European Parliament’s committee approves Brexit bill

BRUSSELS, January 23. /TASS/. The European Parliament’s Committee on Constitutional Affairs has held an urgent meeting on Thursday to approve the Brexit bill outlining conditions of the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union, TASS reports. The committee held a vote where 23 out of 26 members supported the agreement while three members opposed it.

Earlier on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II signed the bill into law, finalizing preparations for the divorce on the British side after 10 months of extensions. Earlier, parliaments of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland refused to approve the Brexit bill. All three regional legislatures opposed the divorce between the UK and the EU. Nevertheless, their opposition did not influence the eventual outcome.