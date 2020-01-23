Israeli president stresses need to fight antisemitism, racism together

"Antisemitism is a cancerous tumor wrecking society from within. No country in the world is immune against this evil," Rivlin said.

JERUSALEM, January 23. /TASS/. Antisemitism is like cancer destroys society from within and there’s no immunity to it, therefore, all countries should unite to counter it, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin told the fifth World Holocaust Forum entitled "Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism" held at the Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem on Thursday.

Putin: Nothing in history can hold a candle to the Holocaust, Siege of Leningrad

"We should fight antisemitism and racism together. The era of responsibility started after the Second World War because of the horrors of the Holocaust. We must remembers the horrors of the Holocaust and World War 2 and remember this responsibility," he added addressing the Jerusalem forum attendees.

According to Rivlin, the international community today "must act based on common values." "I am talking about countering antisemitism, racism and xenophobia," he explained.

The fifth World Holocaust Forum entitled "Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism" is held in January 23 at the Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem under the patronage of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. The forum welcomed heads of 45 states and governments, including Russia, France, the United States, Austria, Greece, Germany and Italy.