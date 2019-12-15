{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Dialogue with Russia necessary for building security architecture in Europe — Le Drian

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France said that "we need to open doors for dialogue with Russia, without denying the difficulties, confrontation and issues"
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian
© EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL
Read also
Russian-French dialogue lacks Chirac’s approach — senior Russian MP

PARIS, December 15. /TASS/. Russia remains a key player, and dialogue with Moscow is important for building the European security architecture, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Inter radio stattion on Sunday.

"We need to open doors for dialogue with Russia, without denying the difficulties, confrontation and issues, without naivite," Le Drian said. "This will allow to gradually build something that may further become the security acrhitecture in Europe," he added.

"I am not saying that the intention to restore trusting ties without denying the rest would allow to achieve improvement in the situation with talks on Ukraine, but in any case, a meeting as the high level took place in Paris on Monday <...> which would allow to achieve progress," he noted.

The French foreign minister said that Russia represents a threat to NATO, adding that the Alliance members allegedly encountered that in the context of cyber attacks, Syrian dossier, "violating agreements on Ukraine and its autonomy." Le Drian noted that Paris is trying to "demonstrate resolve in protecting its [eastern] allies" and at the same time "open dialogue with Russia on those issues, on which we could reach agreement.".

Erdogan says that withdrawal of Kurdish forces from buffer zone in Syria not complete
Turkey considers Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to be a terrorist organization
Read more
Russia, Ukraine complete gas transit talks in Vienna
Read more
Russia to continue gas transit via Ukraine if it is expedient for Gazprom - Kremlin
Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that a number of provisions and rulings of the Stockholm arbitration tribunal "are still unacceptable for the Russian side"
Read more
Russia joins Nicaragua in warning of color revolution dangers to Latin America
The top diplomat noted that Moscow and Managua share the opinion that attempts are being made in Latin America to repeat the scenario of the color revolutions that is fraught with a risk of a spike in tensions
Read more
Kiev has not put forward new initiatives on UN mission in Donbass - Kremlin
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko said that Kiev could return to the idea of a UN contingent deployment to the areas in Donbass that are out of Ukraine’s control in case Ukraine’s leadership admits that the conflict fails to yield any result based on the Minsk accords
Read more
Putin compares Russian truck maker Kamaz with phoenix rising from ashes
Putin met with Rostec Director General Sergei Chemezov and Kamaz Director General Sergei Kogogin
Read more
Senator Graham predicts Trump impeachment will "die quickly"
The Senator also expressed confidence that Trump had good reason to ask Kiev "to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company"
Read more
Sunken Russian submarine breaks surface off Sevastopol - source
The equipment did not belong to the Black Sea Fleet at that moment
Read more
Over 360,000 foreign nationals obtain Russian citizenship in 2019 — interior ministry
Head of the Russian Interior Ministry's department on migration Valentina Kazakova said that last year, around 270,000 foreign nationals obtained Russian citizenship
Read more
Press review: What awaits Algeria after election and US seeks rift between Russia, Turkey
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 13
Read more
No "momentous breakthrough" made at Normandy summit - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Normandy Four talks had been resumed after a lengthy break
Read more
Kremlin asks journalists not to bring big banners to Putin’s press conference
Last year’s presidential news conference lasted 3 hours and 43 minutes
Read more
Russia’s 2018 Olympic champion in figure skating, Alina Zagitova, suspends sporting career
Zagitova said she would continue her training, but will stay aside from major competitions
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 5 times on interception missions in last week
The Russian Defense Ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented
Read more
Dialogue between Russia, UK would benefit both, says Putin
The Russian president wished Boris Johnson good health and success as prime minister
Read more
Defense contractor completes delivery of upgraded T-80BVM tanks to Russian troops
The T-80BVM is an upgraded version of the T-80BM tank, featuring an improved 125mm cannon and an enhanced 1,250 hp gas turbine engine
Read more
Russian, Japanese companies plan to jointly design moon robot
The tentative agreement on cooperation was achieved when Japanese company representatives visited Russia this week
Read more
Kremlin: Record-breaking number of journalists accredited to Putin’s news conference
Last year saw 1,702 reporters covering the event, now the number is 1,895
Read more
Positions of Putin and Zelensky don’t coincide on some issues - Kremlin
"Putin and Zelensky have started talking to each other", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told
Read more
Russia retains world’s 2nd place by active combat aircraft — research data
The list of the world's top ten active aircraft types includes Russian MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24 frontline bombers
Read more
Trump slams Fox News for interview with ex-FBI Chief, Congressman Schiff
Comey and Schiff are scheduled to appear on Fox News Sunday morning
Read more
Zelensky submits draft constitutional amendments on decentralization to Verkhovna Rada
The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said it would not recognize the move
Read more
Kiev’s decentralization amendments to be applicable all over Ukraine — minister
On Friday, Zelensky submitted to the national parliament, Verkhovna Rada, draft constitutional amendments on decentralization of power
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks on gas transit in Vienna were successful, Naftogaz reports
The main issue in the agenda was the extension of the contract for gas transit from Russia to Europe through Ukraine after 2019, since the current ten-year agreement expires at the end of this year
Read more
Pentagon concerned by Russia, China military buildup — secretary of defense
In his words, "China is expanding its economic ties across Asia," while Russia is attempting "to undermine NATO’s cohesion"
Read more
Russian warship tracks movements of US Navy destroyer in Black Sea
A spokesman for a Russian defense ministry division said that the Vyshny Volochek fast attack guided missile craft is controlling the US ship’s movements
Read more
Nginx dispute already affected IT market — Kremlin official
Peskov added that the infringement on the right to create open-source products while being a corporate employee was even more dangerous
Read more
Russia became stronger in 2019, Kremlin says
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "Russia remains an island of stability in that ocean of turbulence"
Read more
German top diplomat: Russia never requested Berlin extradite Moscow metro bomber
Heiko Maas said that Moscow had never submitted a request to extradite Zelimkhan Khangoshvili
Read more
One person killed in fire onboard Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, says source
The fire could have been caused by a violation of safety rules when carrying out welding work
Read more
Kiev once more eyes possibility of UN mission deployment in Donbass
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko said that the presidential team "has certain plans"
Read more
Putin says outgoing year was quite strenuous for him
The main event of 2020 will be the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II and "this is absolutely clear to us," he said
Read more
Zelensky says contract on gas transit with Russia will be signed by year-end
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that "a contract on gas transit is important not only for Ukraine, but for Europe as well"
Read more
Putin’s message to Erdogan is more constructive than Trump’s letter - Kremlin spokesman
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia and Turkey continued to cooperate under the Sochi agreements
Read more
US reinstates sanctions on Fordow nuclear facility in Iran
The American diplomat did not answer the question of whether the restoration of sanctions would affect Russia
Read more
Three injured in fire onboard Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov
The engulfed area has grown six-fold to 120 square meters
Read more
Russian weapons were illegally copied 500 times abroad over 17 years, says Rostech
In October, Rosoborontexport declared creation a consultative group for the protection of intellectual property rights within the framework of military-technical cooperation with other countries
Read more
US OFAC excludes three Russian companies from sanction lists
Russia’s TSAO, Vertikal and Yunikom companies were removed from the black list
Read more
Abramovich becomes top Russian mogul in foreign mass media
Mass media referred to Abramovich 9,684 times in 2019
Read more
Dollar drops below 63 rubles for first time since July 25
The euro declined by 0.5% to 70.1 rubles at the same time
Read more
North Korea’s recent defense tests aimed at deterring US nuclear threats - KCNA
Chief of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said that Pyongyang stays ready to respond to any political and military provocations of "hostile forces"
Read more
Simulated attacks repelled with Iskander missile system in southern Russia
The service members blocked the attackers, suppressed key firing positions and provided the Iskander missile system convoy with a chance to break through to the launching site
Read more
UN General Assembly backs Russia’s arms control resolution
Some 179 states, including the US, voted in favor of the resolution, and no country voted against it
Read more
Wall collapses in burning warehouse in Moscow’s south
The fire expanded to 7,000 square meters whereas the building is about 30,000 square meters, according to the Emergencies Ministry
Read more
Putin vows to improve system of birth support measures in Russia
Payments for the first and the second child were already raised and the maternity capital program was extended
Read more
Russian, Belarusian prime ministers discuss integration, energy dialogue issues
The sides also discussed the dates of future governmental contacts
Read more
Turkey set to sign agreement with Russia to jointly produce missiles — agency
The countries are close to an agreement on the supplies of more S-400 systems, according to Bloomberg
Read more
Senator says Russia should leave Japanese politician’s remark on Kuril Islands unanswered
Vladimir Dzhabarov said that Russia is not going to discuss dividing the Kuril Islands
Read more
Union of Donbass Volunteers evolves into serious force over five years - chairman
Social adaptation of Donbass defenders, the international community informing about the situation there and young people’s patriotic education topped the agenda of the fifth congress of the public organization Union of Donbass Volunteers
Read more
EU sanctions extended to punish Moscow for refusal to review Minsk deal — Russian lawmaker
German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier said there was still no reason to lift the sanctions on Russia
Read more
Firefighters put out blaze onboard Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier
The area under blazes totaled 500 square meters
Read more